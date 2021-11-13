WFFD battled house fire Saturday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The American Red Cross was called to help 10 people after a house fire Saturday morning.

Around 2:05 p.m., the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1600 block of Lucas Avenue.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett, crews arrived on scene and saw heavy fire coming from the back of a brick house.

Burchett said the fire started between the house and a shed. The fire spread into the attic and throughout the house causing substantial fire and smoke damage.

The American Red Cross was called to help a total of ten people, two adults and eight children.

AMR was on scene to help but there have been no reports of injuries.

Oncor and Atmos Energy were also called to secure utilities in the area.