WFFD battles apartment fire, ends in total loss

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fire investigators are still trying to figure out how an apartment fire started Sunday night.

It happened around 11:40 at the Waterford Glen Apartments. This is near Pelican’s on Midwestern Parkway. When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming from a first-floor apartment.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, the apartment is a total loss. The damages are estimated to be more than $20,000.

The apartment directly above the origin had smoke damage. The American Red Cross was called for the family living there, but the request was later canceled.

There was no one at the apartment when the WFFD arrived. No one was hurt.

This is a developing story, stay with us as we learn more.