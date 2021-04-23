WFFD battles attic fire Friday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A house fire broke out in north Wichita Falls Friday afternoon.

Around 1:54 p.m. on Friday, the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 500 block of Madison St.











Arriving on scene, firefighters reported heavy smoke was coming from the attic of the home.

It took about 45 minutes to bring control the fire.

According to the Battalion Chief, no one was home at the time of the fire and appeared to be mainly in the attic.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.