WFFD battles back-to-back early morning structure fires

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating the cause of two different structure fires early Monday morning.

The first call came in around 1:00 a.m. at the 1800 block of 11th Street near the intersection with Baylor Street. Assistant Fire Marshal James Gowen said the fire started in the garage and worked its way up.

Gowen said it took firefighters an hour and a half to put the fire out. There were no injuries, and one person is being helped by the American Red Cross.

The second call came in at 1:38 a.m.

That fire was in a vacant home in the 1200 block of 32nd Street, according to Gowen. It took firefighters another hour and a half to get this fire under control.

No one was hurt at this incident either. The two locations were about five minutes apart.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more.