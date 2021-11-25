WFFD battles house fire on Jacqueline Road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters battled a house fire on Thursday night.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 25, Wichita Falls firefighters and police responded to the 3100 block of Jacqueline Road after reports of a house fire.

There were no injuries reported by firefighters or occupants, though the two occupants of the house were inside when the fire started.

An official on scene said it’s possible the fire started in the carport area of the structure.

Firefighters were seen using a chainsaw to cut through the roof of the building to let the smoke out of the structure.

Red Cross was called to assist the two adult male residents of the house.