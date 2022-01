WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Jacqueline and Old Iowa Park Road on Wednesday evening.

The call came in around 5:20 p.m. and a reporter on the scene confirmed that there was heavy fire and smoke at the residence.







It is unclear at this time what caused the fire and if there was anyone inside the residence.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.