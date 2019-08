WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The Wichita Falls Fire Department is giving citizens a chance to find out what it means to be a firefighter.

The citizens’ fire academy starts next month.

Participants will learn about the history of the fire department and receive hands-on training on everything from hose handling, CPR, and even see a live-fire demonstration.

You must be 18 and will have to pass a background check

Applications are due September 3rd!