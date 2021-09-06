WFFD: Citronella candle left burning likely cause of early morning fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department believe a citronella candle left burning on the front porch of a home led to a fire that caused several thousand dollars in damage.

According to WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett, firefighters were notified of a possible structure fire around 4 a.m. Monday, September 6 in the 2800 block of Wenonah.

Burchett said when firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported smoke showing from the front of the residence.

According to WFFD officials, the fire started on the exterior of the house on the front porch and was contained to that area.

Burchett said it is believed a citronella candle was left burning in a seating area where the last resident was on the porch around 2 a.m.

According to Burchett, the fire took approximately 20 minutes to control and caused around $7,000 worth of damage.

Burchett said no injuries were reported and the American Red Cross was contacted.