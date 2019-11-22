WFFD: Community support needed as Operation Santa Claus begins

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department’s biggest fundraiser of the year is just a week away, and the folks with the department said it needs help.

For years, the fire department has been providing kids with gifts such as bikes, jackets, toys and more for those who may not get any gifts this holiday season.

One Wichita Falls firefighter who has been involved for six years and said it brings him joy to help kids in our community.

“I have got two kids of my own and seeing their joy on Christmas morning means a lot to me and knowing some other kids,” Wichita Falls firefighter Blake Blevins said. “May not to get to experience that it’s very disheartening, so I want to make sure if I can be a part of that to make sure kids can wake up Christmas morning and have toys then I want to be a part of that.”

Operation Santa Claus dinner and dance at Elks Lodge on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Tickets are $100, so click here for information to donate.