WFFD conducts prescribed burn on old Hawk Ridge Golf Course

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In an attempt to prevent future fires while training firefighters, the old Hawk Ridge Golf Course area has undergone a prescribed burn Saturday morning and afternoon.

While Wichita Falls Fire Department and surrounding areas worked on this property, many crews members worked together on this training.

Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Chief Donald Hughes said the nine departments containing more than 60 personnel they had out there was more than enough to handle the 112 acres.

They gathered around 8 a.m. Saturday, but plans to start sometime between 8—11 a.m., we’re thrown out by the wind directions.

Fires were dropped beginning around 12:30 p.m.

This is a project the department has been trying to work out with the property owners.

“We started talking about it last year, but it already started greening up,” Hughes said. “It greened up a lot earlier last year because it rained all winter and spring last year, so this year we’ve got a little drier winter, so I went back to them and asked them if they still wanted to do it because it’d be some great training for us.”

Hughes said this is important for ensuring the fuel loads in the area don’t strike fires in the future. As well, it’s a unique training experience with it being large acreage and near urban structures.