WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman has confirmed he will be retiring at the end of March after about 3 1/2 years as chief.

Prillaman said after 45 years in the fire service it is just time for a change. He said this is a retirement that will give him more time on the golf course, but as of now, he is not sure what else may be next.

When Prillaman took the job in July 2019 he said he was in it for the long haul and some of his goals were to improve recruitment and connections with the community and open a new Fire Station #1 and covert the current one on Bluff into a fire museum.

Prillaman’s previous position was fire chief & emergency management director for the City of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. He served in that capacity until the fall of 2017.