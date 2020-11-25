WFFD Fire Marshal gives tips to a happy and safe Thanksgiving

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For those cooking for Thanksgiving, the Wichita Falls fire marshal is urging the community to stay safe during the holiday.

Some tips fire marshal Cody Melton is recommending: don’t leave food unattended and don’t leave children with food unattended.

Melton also said Thanksgiving day is the biggest day for cooking fires across the country and that the WFFD is preparing for those calls.

“Even if gatherings are smaller, people are still gonna be cooking so we just ask that they still follow these safety tips. Watch out for cords and trip hazards and things like that. Don’t leave children with candles unattended anything like that,” Melton said.

The American Red Cross also recommends testing your smoke alarms before you start cooking. And to have a home fire escape plan where everyone can get out in under two minutes.