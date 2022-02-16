WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department is saying goodbye to 102-year-old retired firefighter Virgil Robinson.

Robinson served in the Army Air Corps in World War II, loading bombs on B-17 planes. He joined the Wichita Falls Fire Department in 1949 before retiring in 1984 as a captain.

Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said Robinson was a man who wore his uniform with honor and pride even years after retiring.

“When he received guests in his home, he put his uniform on, and I just think that speaks volumes about the character of this man, and it is certain an encouragement to me about how I carry my own pride in serving this community,” Prillaman said.

Chief Prillaman said plans for Robinson’s service will be finalized soon, so stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we bring you that information when it becomes available.