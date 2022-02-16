WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the Wichita Falls Fire Department struggling with overtime costs and juggling the 51 rostered employees in each battalion, city staff and fire department leaders are looking for ways to cut overtime and keep stations manned adequately.

A $1.2 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, if approved, would allow the fire department to hire additional firefighters for three years, lightening the load of the ones who find themselves filling in for those out on vacation or on sick leave.

It might also show the city if hiring more firefighters permanently is more cost effective than paying overtime.

Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said the city has been paying roughly $600,000 each year on overtime in recent years. In fact, he said last year they spent a little more than $900,000, leaving city councilors looking for a way to bring the overtime down.

“One of only a few ways to do anything about overtime is to at least consider adding additional staff, taking that 51 to 52 or 53 per day and give us a little more flexibility or elasticity in our staffing,” Prillaman said.

The grant from FEMA would pay all costs of adding up to six additional firefighters for three years.

Prillaman said not only would more staff help with the overtime issue, there are other benefits as well.

“There’s also been studies out for years and years that talk about the efficiency of a four-person crew compared to a three-person crew,” Prillaman said. They are able to do the things on the fire ground quicker and with less injury.”

Prillaman said not only does the overtime create budget problems, it can have effects on the fire fighters’ health as well.

“Between the schedule they’re on and the crew sizes that they have, the amount of overtime means that there’s a percentage of our staff that’s not getting the days off between their shifts that their schedule normally allows them,” Prillaman said.

Prillaman said if the grant comes through, he’s confident they can fill those positions quickly.

The fire department is expecting to hear back on the grant around August or September.