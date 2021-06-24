WFFD investigates multi-building fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Wichita Falls Firefighters put out a fire that started in a camper and spread to two other garage apartments Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, it started around 2:25 behind a house near the cross streets of Kenesaw Avenue and Santa Fe Street. A witness called dispatchers to report the fire.

When firefighters arrived, the camper was fully involved. At some point, the fire jumped to a garage close to the camper. It then jumped a second time to another garage apartment east of the camper.

It took around 20 minutes to put out. Everyone inside the camper and buildings escaped without injury.

The camper is a total loss, with damages estimated to be at $3,000. Damages to the garage closest to the camper are around $5,000, the other garage has around $7,500.