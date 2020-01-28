UPDATE: estimated damages over $3,000 from structure fire in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— UPDATE: The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire on 13th street late Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a single story garage with small living quarters attached on 1516 13th street around 4:05 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire officials said there was fire and smoke showing from the garage.

Police and sheriff’s officials were also on the scene and there was a total of 14 first responder units.

The damages to the structure are estimated at $3,000, and the estimated damages to the contents are at $1,000.

Officials said the fire was caused by burning pieces from a fire that the occupant started in a nearby barbecue pit with a faulty bottom.