WFFD investigates structure fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that was reported on Nov. 1, at approximately 4:31 a.m.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department was tapped out for a box response (structure fire), in box 78, located at 225 Dirks Dr. 

Upon arrival, Engine Company # 3 sized up with fire showing, through the roof, in a detached garage. Engine Company # 3 stretched a blitz on the building.

The building is described as a wood-framed, garage type, structure with a metal roof.  The fire area of origin was in the attic.

The fire was held to the garage.  There were no injuries reported on-scene. 

The damages are estimated at around $25,000.00. 

Eight WFFD units responded with a total of 19 WFFD personnel.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

