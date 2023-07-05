WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters are investigating an early morning fire in a vacant home that left several thousands of dollars in damages to the structure.

According to Jody Ashlock, Assistant Fire Marshal with the Wichita Falls Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a residence located on the 2200 block of Gilbert Drive just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Ashlock said upon arrival, firefighters said they saw smoke and fire showing from the back of the home. He said firefighters entered the residence through an open door on the north side of the home and began to extinguish the fire in the living area.

According to Ashlock, it took crews about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Ashlock said the home was being lived in, but it’s unknown how many people were living there. He said utilities and water were not turned on at the residence.

According to Ashlock, a total of about $31,000 in damages was caused by the fire. It is currently unknown what started the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.