WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department are investigating the cause of a house fire near Wichita Falls High School on Thursday night.

According to Jody Ashlock, Assistant Fire Marshal with the Wichita Falls Fire Department, said a structure fire was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue G around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

Ashlock said the structure was a vacant, unsecured single-story building that was found to be unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Witnesses at the scene told WFFD officials vagrants are seen coming and going from the house frequently.

According to Ashlock, WFFD crews who first arrived on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

Officials on the scene said it appears the fire started in the back of the home.

Ashlock said after the structure was search and found to be unoccupied, overhaul of the structure was then performed.

Ashlock said damage is currently estimated at $3,000 with a total pre-fire value of the home at $4,000, with no contents in the home.

No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.