WFFD: Investigation underway into potentially suspicious Yale Avenue fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Fire Department officials are investigating a potentially suspicious fire on Yale Avenue Friday night.

Seven units responded to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Yale Avenue about 10:30 p.m., and according to officials, the backside of the abandoned home caught fire.

No one was in the house at the time and no injuries were reported, and officials got the fire contained within 15 minutes.

Officials said the abandoned house still had a meeter that was not active.

This incident is under investigation, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage as information becomes available.