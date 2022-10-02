WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — October is breast cancer awareness month and that means the Care Enough to Wear Pink campaign is underway.

This is the 13th year Wichita Falls firefighters will sell t-shirts to raise money for the Susan G. Koman foundation and the American Cancer Society. John Bradley, a firefighter with the WFFD said because almost everyone has been affected by cancer, they wanted to do something to help make a difference, “cancer, as a whole, you know, everyone is almost affected by it.

Everybody knows somebody that’s been affected by cancer, and several of the guys’ wives through the years have had breast cancer. My aunt has had breast cancer, so it is just like, you know, we can try to make a difference and try to be involved with the community and get their support and raise some funds and make a difference.”

Since 2009, the Wichita Falls Fire Department has raised more than $149,000. The shirts are $20 each and can be purchased with cash or a check at Fire Station 1 on Bluff Street or Fire Station 8 on Southwest Parkway.