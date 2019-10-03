WFFD officials raise awareness for cancer research

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department members hope to raise money and awareness for cancer.

This is the 10th annual pink tees sale to help raise awareness for all different types of cancer research awareness. The money raised goes to two different organizations, the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the American Cancer Society. For firefighter John Bradley, this cause hits close to home.

“It’s more prevalent, or seems to be that way, in the fire service so it feels good to kind of help out and maybe somebody, a friend or family or even a fireman,” Bradley said.

In 2016, there were an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors in the United States. The number of cancer survivors is expected to increase to 20.3 million by 2026. T-shirts are $15, and to buy one of the shirts, click here.