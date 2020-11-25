WFFD Operation Santa Claus 2020 goes virtual

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Operation Santa Claus is going virtual for 2020!

The anticipated annual tradition where firefighters give toys and bicycles to kids usually comes with dinner and a dance before the toys are handed out.

But because of COVID-19, the drawing for toys will be online and they have set up a GoFundMe to raise $15,000!

Event organizers also said they will go through agencies they partner with to deliver toys to local children. Those agencies include the Salvation Army, Lamar Elementary, City View Elementary, and the Wichita County Child Welfare Board.

“Not being able to do our dance is hurting us,” Wichita Falls Fire Department Operation Santa Claus representative Randy Reel said. “People not getting out. Of course, everybody in financial binds because of the Covid and not working and stuff like that. It’s really put a bigger need on us for the community.”

Toy donations can be dropped off at any fire station.

Donors can also can call at (940) 761-7901.