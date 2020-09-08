WFFD rescues dogs from structure fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire they project to be a total loss early Tuesday morning.

Wichita Falls Fire Department firefighters responded to a call in the 1600 block of Monroe Street about 11:45 p.m. Monday.

Assistant Fire Marshall Jared Burchett said the two-story detached apartment caught fire upstairs, which was vacant.

Burchett said while someone lives in the downstairs apartment, no one was home during the fire.

At first assessment, Burchett said water, fire and smoke damage might have caused extensive damage to the building, calling it a potential total loss.