WFFD rescues victim from early morning structure fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One victim is hospitalized after they were awoken by an early morning structure fire and collapsed while attempting to escape.

The call came in to the Wichita Falls Fire Department at around 5:55 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27 for a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of North Rosewood Avenue.

According to WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett, firefighters arriving on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the residence.

WFFD firefighters located a victim inside the residence near the back door.

Burchett said the victim was rescued from the dwelling and transported by AMR to United Regional.

According to the report, the victim was in bed and awakened by the fire. The victim then attempted to escape but was found to have collapsed before being able to do so.

As of 8:03 a.m., Burchett said the victim was viable and under the care of United Regional.

According to authorities, the fire appears to have started in the living room area, with the heaviest damage on the south wall and ceiling of the living room and smoke damage throughout the residence.

A total estimate of the damage and the cause of the fire are currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.