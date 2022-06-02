WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 12:51 a.m. on Thursday.

Upon their arrival to the scene, located at 28 Vickie Drive, they saw a Rampage 30 foot fifth wheel trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department said that it took around fifteen minutes to get the fire under control.

The trailer was estimated to be valued at $5,000 along with contents inside being valued at $500.

The occupant of the trailer was not home at the time of the fire and RedCross was not called to assist.

The fire is currently under investigation at this time.