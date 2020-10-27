UPDATE: structure fire under investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— UPDATE: Oct. 27, 4:30 p.m.

Authorities said the single-story home is unoccupied and neighbors said no one has been home for a few days.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.

The Wichita Falls police and fire department are responding to a structure fire at a home located at 2502 Buchanan Street.

We have crew on scene gathering more information.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News