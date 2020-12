WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Fire Department is at the scene of a structure fire at 6002 Natchez Trce in Wichita Falls Sunday night.

Eleven units responded a call about the fire around 6:35 p.m.

We have crew on scene gathering information.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.