WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire behind Vitro Architectural Glass on Central Freeway Sunday afternoon.

The WFFD responded around 4:00 to a structure fire. According to preliminary reports, firefighters found a large pile of pallets burning behind the large industrial complex and worked quickly to contain the blaze.

A KFDX TV Tower Camera, located on Seymour highway, captured footage showing heavy black smoke. No injuries have been reported, and the cause is under investigation.

