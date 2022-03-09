WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation is underway following an apartment fire on the north side of Wichita Falls.

Firefighters were called to the Summit Apartments in the 3800 block of Jo Ann Drive around 7:15 Wednesday night for reports of smoke coming from an apartment.

Fire officials said the fire started in a bedroom, leaving that room burned, with the rest of the apartment receiving smoke damage.

The apartment below the fire received some water damage.

The rest of the apartments in the building were evacuated during the fire. The family that lived in the apartment where the fire started was not home at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to assist three adults and four children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.