WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nine units and 19 fire personnel were called out after a detached garage was fully engulfed in fire early Thursday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m. WFFD was called to a structure fire in the 1900 block of 8th street. The first units on the scene called out with fire and smoke showing.

The structure is a detached garage with an apartment above the garage at the back of a property. The cause of the fire was an unattended fire on the first floor of the garage, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson.

There were no utilities and it was supposed to be vacant however there were some homeless people living there but no one was there when firefighters arrived.

It took about 20 minutes to control the fire, there were no injuries and Red Cross was not called to the scene.