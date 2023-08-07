WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire overnight that spread from a home to a vehicle on Monroe Street.

When the first units arrived on scene shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, August 7, they found heavy fire coming from the rear of the home.

The original structure fire eventually caught the fence to the south on fire, which caught a Ford F150 on fire under the carport next door.

The WFFD split the incident and fought both fires simultaneously. It took 45 minutes to completely extinguish.

Red Cross was called to assist one female, and no inuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $25,000 with $5000 damage to the contents of the structure while the Ford F150 is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.