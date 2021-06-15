WFFD to conduct prescribed burns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department will be conducting a prescribed burn.

The burn will start Wednesday, June 16, at 8 a.m. at 5202 Jacksboro Highway behind Scales Construction and 1622 Archer City Highway behind Texas Nightlife. The burns could last two to three days.

This mitigation project is to reduce large bird species activity in the area of the Kickapoo Airport Airfield.

The field contains brush piles that create a habitat for prey that large bird species are searching causing an increase in safety concerns for all flights using the airfield.

People are asked to be mindful of the firefighters working in the area and any changes to traffic in those areas.