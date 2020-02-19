WFFD, Work Service Corporation announce partnership

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — An agency that has been around for nearly 70 years that helps people with disabilities get employment is now adding a couple of more positions as they join forces with the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman announced employees with the work services corporation will now be taking over painting fire hydrants around the city on Wednesday morning.

“This is an amazing opportunity its one of those moments where we have a rare chance to find some efficiency on terms of how we deliver our service and to support an organization that puts people to work that might otherwise not be able to find work,” Prillaman said.

This will also allow to free up more time for the firefighters to serve their community.

“It takes them out of their availability where they could be doing training and other things several hours a week, so I think universally they are in support of the initiative with workforce services,” Prillaman said.

This started as a family idea between a mother who works at Work Services Corporation and her son who is a firefighter.

“He said, ‘you know, there are some things that we do at the station that might be good for Workforce Services,’ so we started that conversation with the chief,” Work Service resident David Toogood said. “We were expecting to get into the lawn business with the fire stations which is still on the table but the fire hydrants is what he wanted.”

After the announcement employees along with firefighters picked up their paint buckets to demonstrate how this job would be done painting the first hydrant red. Both the WFFD and Work Services Corporation are confident this is just the beginning of a long and beneficial partnership.