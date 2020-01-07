Breaking News
Iran: missiles fired at Iraqi air base housing US troops

WFHA to host hiring event for the public

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
job fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— To help residents find employment, the Wichita Falls Housing Authority is hosting a hiring event to the public through their Self Sufficiency Program (ROSS) and Family Self Sufficiency Program (FSS).

Express will be hiring for multiple employers, and will be conducting on the spot interviews.

The event will take place on Friday, February 21, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at the Wichita Falls Housing Authority, Paul Erwin Center, that’s located at 115 east Wichita street.

Attendees searching for a job don’t have to live in the Housing Authority to attend.

For more information on this event, contact Paris Ward at (940) 687-2450 or by email at paris@wfha.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News