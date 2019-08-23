WFHRMA Fall Conference

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tickets are on sale for the 2019 Wichita Falls Human Resource Management Association Fall Conference.

It’s set for Friday, September 20, from 8 a.m. – noon at The Forum (2120 Speedway Avenue.)

Speakers:

“Emotional Intelligence”

Dr. Niyati Kataria, Assistant Professor MSU

Dr. Niyati Kataria, assistant professor of management at Midwestern State University, is a skilled researcher. Kataria, 36, earned a postgraduate diploma in business administration from Indian Institute of Planning and Management, as well as a doctorate in business administration, from Penn State University.

Originally from India, Kataria uses qualitative and survey methods to determine volunteer behavior, working with different nonprofit agencies to identify successful recruitment practices and, perhaps even more important, retention strategies.

Leadership Panel Discussion:

“The Role of Social Capital and Emotional Intelligence in Leadership”

Suzanne Shipley, MSU President

Dr. Suzanne Shipley became the 11th president of Midwestern State University (MSU) in August 2015. Dr. Shipley grew up in Lubbock, Texas and received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Texas Tech and her doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin. A former Fulbright Scholar, all of her degrees are in German.

Dr. Shipley has focused Midwestern State on its public liberal arts mission, as a proud member of the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges (COPLAC). COPLAC is a prestigious organization of 29 public colleges and universities from the United States and Canada. Dr. Shipley serves as an Air Education and Training Command Commander’s Civic Leader Group for Sheppard Air Force Base.

Roby Christie, Founder/Chairman HHH

Founder/Chairman of the HHH. The Hotter’N Hell Hundred has been an iconic event in Wichita Falls for almost four decades.

Robin Papak, PHR

Director of HR, United Regional Healthcare System

Robin has been in Human Resources for United Regional for the past 16 years and is a graduate from Midwestern State University. In addition to her Bachelor’s Degree, she obtained her Professional in Human Resources Certification from the HR Certification Institute.

Keynote Speaker:

Julie Burch, President Julie Burch Speaks

Generational Communication: Strategies and Solutions

Julie Burch is the President of Julie Burch Speaks, And in her over 20 years of speaking professionally, Julie has had the privilege of speaking to audiences in all 50 states, Washington DC, St. Thomas, St. Croix, Puerto Rico, Canada, England and Wales.

Julie served as National Vice President on the National Board of Directors for the American Business Women’s Association as well as on the Board of Directors for CYT- Christian Youth Theater of DFW. She was honored with a guest appearance on “Good Morning America” where she was interviewed by Diane Sawyer, and was named the 2017 Speaker Hall of Fame Inductee at the SHRM’s HR Southwest Conference.

Julie has dedicated her life to the pursuit of helping companies improve the bottom line through strategic plans, consistent growth, and the development of people. She has coordinated, developed and delivered top notch, highly effective classroom style training and motivational keynote presentations with powerful results.

Ticket price includes a full breakfast and a conference giveaway bag from WFHRMA and their sponsors

Membership Price: Early bird discount $79/ $89 after August 30th

Non-Member Price: Early bird discount $99/$115 after August 30th

Fall Conference Table Rate: $550 for 8 seats

(Table Rates are available for organizations wanting to bring multiple guests)