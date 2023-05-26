Members of the JROTC at Wichita Falls High School, DAV Green Knights and other community members will gather at the Wichita County Cemetery to recognize those who’ve lost their lives serving our country.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A Memorial Day observance is set to take place in Wichita Falls on Monday, May 29.

Members of the JROTC at Wichita Falls High School, Chapter 54 Green Knights Military Motorcycle Club, Patriot Guard Riders, and other community members will gather at the Wichita County Cemetery, located at 1001 30th Street, to recognize those who’ve lost their lives serving our country.

The Green Knights will give open remarks, followed by the Posting of Colors by the JROTC Wichita Falls High. The National Anthem will then be sung by Alyssa Beauchamp with a prayer by David Sapata. An intro to the Keynote Speaker, Judge Jim Johnson, will be given by DAV CMDR Joel Jimenez. The Laying of the Wreath will be completed by The Green Knights along with the closing. Taps will be performed by Bugler Carson Shank.

The event begins at 8:00 a.m. and will be open to the public.