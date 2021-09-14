WFHS student charged with assaulting staffer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls High School student is accused of assaulting a staff member in an altercation near the office area Monday, according to an affidavit.

18-year-old Arianna Parker is charged with assault.

Wichita County Jail booking

An officer working security on the campus said he responded to a report of a fight just after 11 a.m. Monday and saw several students and staff in an altercation.

Witnesses reported Parker kicked and punched the staff member in the head and face. No serious injuries were reported.