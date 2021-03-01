WFISD accepting nominations for new high school names until April 30

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District Monday began accepting nominations for names of the district’s two new high schools.

Beginning Monday, March 1 until April 30, residents of Wichita Falls who wish to have input in naming the new high schools can submit a nomination form on WFISD’s website.

Those nominations will be presented to a committee made up of 40 individuals, consisting of students 8th grade and below, parents, staff, and community members with equal representation from all three current WFISD high schools.

Those 40 members will be split up into two subgroups, one tasked with coming up with five suggestions for the east high school, the other with the west high school.

This process is expected to take anywhere between four and six months.

“They’ll bring those back to the board, in a couple of months, hopefully around April, they’ll bring those back to the board,” WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.

Ultimately, choosing the names of the high schools will be up to the school board, but those suggestions will be taken into account.