WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After question marks surround the Wichita Falls Independent School District for weeks, it now appears the school board is ready to move forward with some answers.

That’s thanks in part to long-time WFISD educator, and now acting Superintendent, Debbie Dipprey, who delivered her first Superintendent report during the school board special session Tuesday.

Dipprey says the most important thing at any campus throughout WFISD will be to put student needs first, adding that no decision for the district will be made without thinking of how it will affect students and teachers.

As a self-described product of Wichita Falls, having graduated from WFISD and Midwestern State, moving into this role couldn’t mean more to Dipprey.

“Those two entities have made a huge difference in my personal life, in the life of my husband, anything that I can do going forward that can assist and support the activities and the need of Wichita Falls ISD and the community-at-large, I am honored to do,” Dippery said.

Some decisions may have to be made in the next few months with independent consultant Gary Patterson now a week diving into WFISD’s finances.

Dipprey says this step is vital to the district’s future so they know where they stand to make informed decisions.

The school board also heard updates on the construction of the two new high schools

David Potter with B.Y.S.P Architects says you should expect to see a lot of dirt at the worksites for the next few months.

Meanwhile, they have been able to make some decisions, like interior selections for things like carpet colors, walls and tile.

Potter also informed the school board that the full plans for both auditoriums have been greenlit. Something that was up in the air previously due to funds but is no longer a problem for the district.