WFISD active cases trend down, Old High has most active cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is currently reporting 56 active COVID-19 cases among students and seven active COVID-19 cases among staff, bringing the total number of cases to 63 in the school district as of October 8, 2021.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School00
Rider High School70
Wichita Falls High School161
Barwise Middle School130
Kirby Middle School10
McNiel Middle School03
Booker T. Washington Elementary00
Brook Village Elementary10
Burgess Elementary10
Crockett Elementary10
Cunningham Elementary10
Fain Elementary10
Fowler Elementary10
Franklin Elementary00
Haynes Elementary00
Jefferson Elementary00
Lamar Elementary10
Milam Elementary20
Scotland Park Elementary30
Sheppard Elementary20
Southern Hills Elementary10
West Foundation Elementary11
Zundy Elementary30
Farris Early Childhood01
Northwest Head Start00
Career Education CenterN/A0
DenverN/A0
OtherN/A1
TOTAL567

WFISD is encouraging the community to “Mask Up” with rising cases numbers in schools.

Health District to begin administering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised residents

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

