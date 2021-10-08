WFISD active cases trend down, Old High has most active cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is currently reporting 56 active COVID-19 cases among students and seven active COVID-19 cases among staff, bringing the total number of cases to 63 in the school district as of October 8, 2021.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAME STUDENT CASES STAFF CASES Hirschi High School 0 0 Rider High School 7 0 Wichita Falls High School 16 1 Barwise Middle School 13 0 Kirby Middle School 1 0 McNiel Middle School 0 3 Booker T. Washington Elementary 0 0 Brook Village Elementary 1 0 Burgess Elementary 1 0 Crockett Elementary 1 0 Cunningham Elementary 1 0 Fain Elementary 1 0 Fowler Elementary 1 0 Franklin Elementary 0 0 Haynes Elementary 0 0 Jefferson Elementary 0 0 Lamar Elementary 1 0 Milam Elementary 2 0 Scotland Park Elementary 3 0 Sheppard Elementary 2 0 Southern Hills Elementary 1 0 West Foundation Elementary 1 1 Zundy Elementary 3 0 Farris Early Childhood 0 1 Northwest Head Start 0 0 Career Education Center N/A 0 Denver N/A 0 Other N/A 1 TOTAL 56 7

WFISD is encouraging the community to “Mask Up” with rising cases numbers in schools.

WFISD is encouraging the community to “Mask Up” with rising cases numbers in schools. about:blankEmbed URL

Embedded content from facebook.com can’t be previewed in the editor.

RELATED: Healthcare workers, community silently protest United Regional’s vaccination mandate

Health District to begin administering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised residents

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: