WFISD addresses Trump-related Twitter activity

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The superintendent for the Wichita Falls Independent School District addressed concerns Thursday over three political-related tweets liked by the school district Twitter account.

The first two tweets were from Twitter users replying to Christianity Today on December 19 — the same day the Christian magazine publication called for the removal of President Donald Trump after the House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against him.

Read the Transcripts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

The WFISD Twitter account also liked a tweet sent by President Trump’s account saying, “Read the transcripts,” which refers to the phone call which sparked the impeachment inquiry between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Texoma’s Homepage became aware of the Twitter activity after users sent our newsroom screenshots of the school district’s account.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt released the following statement on the tweets: