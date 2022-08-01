WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District announced Monday changes to the district’s administration ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

Ashley Thomas, Communications Officer for WFISD, said these changes are effective immediately.

Cyndy Kohl was named Director of Student Evaluation. Kohl has been employed with WFISD for 34 years serving as the Director of Human Resources for the last six years. Prior to Kohl’s career in Human Resources, she was the Director of Assessment, elementary school assistant principal and an elementary school teacher.







A new Director of Human Services was also announced on Monday. After serving as the Assistant Director of HR for six years, Dayna Hardway was named the Director of Human Services.

WFISD also announced that Dr. Travis Armstrong would be the new Hirschi High School Assistant Principal. Dr. Armstrong has served at WFISD as the Director of Early Learning for five years and the Assistant Director of Special Education for one year.