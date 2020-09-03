WFISD administrators earn Assistant, Principal of the Year honors

For about 18 years and counting a Wichita Falls Independent School District principal has dedicated her time educating the youth.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For about 18 years and counting a Wichita Falls Independent School District principal has dedicated her time educating the youth, and all that hard work is paying off.

Kirby Middle School’s Principal Shannon Cunnigham has been named Region 9 Outstanding Principal of the Year.

Cunningham has been serving in this capacity since 2018 and said her staff is a huge part of the reason she was able to achieve this.

“Everybody has been like oh congratulations about this and it’s been fun, it’s nice to get recognized by your peers for the effort but it’s the staff here that,” Cunningham said. “I feel like probably makes me look better than I am because they are just really hardworking.”

Cunnigham said all principals in the district works hard and believes anyone is deserving of this honor.

Big congratulations also go out to Rider High School’s Tiada Radtke, a seven-year assistant principal who was named Region 9 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year.

The Texas Association of Secondary School Principals recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the 20 region Education Service Centers in the state.

School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership.

Both ladies are eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Principal of the Year and Texas Assistant Principal of the Year.