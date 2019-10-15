WFISD aims for “22nd-century” school

Breaking News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Progress is being made in the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s long-range facility plan.

Board members have decided to pursue a two-high school model.

So now they have to figure out the cost and construction timeline for an equal-sized two high school plan as well as the cost for a large high school and a smaller, non-UIL high school.

That smaller facility will be a school by choice at the Career Education Center but Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said they are not yet sold on the idea of a large and small school.

Kuhrt said the goal is to build schools for the 22nd-century.

“If we’re considering building a high school in 2020 are we building a high school that’s gonna be relevant in 2120? In other words, 100 years from now, if we are keeping facilities that long, is it gonna be relevant,” Kuhrt said. “We want to make sure we are designing schools that are ready for the future and not schools that were adequate for our past.”

Board members will continue to pursue a two-high school model unless costs eventually prove the model to be too expensive.

