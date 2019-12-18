WFISD among 12 Texas school districts recognized for outstanding program

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) —Twelve Texas school districts have been recognized for their outstanding programs with the release of Texas School Business magazine’s 13th Annual Bragging Rights 2019-2020 special issue.

Bragging Rights, which calls for nominations is published every December. It recognizes school districts that have implemented programs that are bettering the lives of Texas’ students, schools and communities.

This year’s 12 honored districts and their innovative programs include:

Boles ISD, VEX Robotics Team

College Station ISD, Foods of Texas Class

Corpus Christi ISD, Crisis Response Team

Donna ISD, CODE: Girls

Fort Sam Houston ISD, Flex Schedule

Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Ambassador Program

Merkel ISD, eSports Program

Midway ISD, MMS Community and Beyond

San Elizario ISD, STEM Curriculum

San Saba ISD, P-TECH/ICIA Academy

Tomball ISD, Multi-Tiered System of Support

And our very own Wichita Falls ISD and their program UPSTART.

UPSTART is an in-home, technology-based program to help 4-year-old pre-K students prepare for kindergarten. The letters stand for United: Preparing Students for A Rewarding Tomorrow.

“Nearly 200 nominations for school district programs across Texas poured in this year, and each one deserves to be noticed,” said Texas School Business Editorial Director Dacia Rivers. “It’s our hope that the 12 districts we chose (to) inspire others to follow in their footsteps. The mission of Texas School Business is to share the good news happening in Texas public schools, and there’s never a shortage of news-worthy school programs for us to cover.”

