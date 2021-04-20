WFISD announced Teacher of the Year winners

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two teachers in the Wichita Falls ISD are very proud to be named elementary and secondary Teachers of the Year for 2021.

After the annual Teacher of the Year banquet was canceled last year due to COVID-19, it was back tonight at Venue 79 with social distancing measures in place.

Jayme Beckham, from Crockett, is this year’s elementary winner.

The secondary winner is Carl Bishop from the career Education Center.

These two winning teachers will now advance to the regional competition and serve as representatives for the WFISD.

We’d just like to say, congratulations to both of them!