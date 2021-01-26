WFISD announces changes to their calendar

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District announced Tuesday changes to its calendar for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

According to WFISD’s official Facebook page, four early release days have been added this semester to allow more planning time for teachers.

The dates included are listed below:

Wednesday, March 3

Wednesday, March 24

Wednesday, April 14

Wednesday, April 28

Secondary schools will release at noon on the dates listed above.

Elementary schools will release at 1 p.m.

Buses will run on their normal early release schedule.

Please find the original post from WFISD’s official Facebook page: