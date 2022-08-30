WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District announced the passing of a staff member Tuesday afternoon.

Robin Daws photo from the Wichita Falls Independent School District web site.

In a post on Facebook on August 30, WFISD said that Robin Daws, Librarian at Wichita Falls High School, Old High, has died.

“Ms. Daws was part of the OId High family for many years and dedicated herself to bringing the power of reading to our students. WFHS Principal Christy Nash was quoted in the Facebook post. “Our entire WFHS family is suffering the loss of our friend and colleague. Our deepest sympathies go to her family and loved ones. She will be greatly missed.”

WFISD said that counselors and other support staff will be on campus to help those who need it.

According to her obituary in the Graham Leader, Daws died on August 30, 2022, in Graham at the Garden Terrace Healthcare Center at the age of 51.