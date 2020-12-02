WFISD announces death of long time staff member

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District announced the death of one of its staff members in a Facebook post, Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 2.

Carmen Chavez, 64, died over Thanksgiving break according to the statement.

Carmen was an employee with WFISD for more than 40 years and had worked as an instructional aid at the Denver Alternative Center since 2002.

“She has left a hole in the heart of the Denver family, and she is greatly missed by all,” said Denver ALC Principal Linda Nichols. “She had a wonderful sense of humor, and her smile lit up the room. She touched the lives of many former and current WFISD students and staff.”

Her obituary stated she was born on July 16, 1956, in Wichita Falls and graduated from Wichita Falls High School. Carmen married Nicholas “Nick” Chavez.

Carmen also did seamstress work in addition to working at WFISD.

“Carmen was a “Mom” to all, and she would captivate everyone with her beautiful smile.“

Services for Carmen were held December 1 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wichita Falls, according to her obituary.

The cause of Carmen’s death was not given.